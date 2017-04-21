Gin & Tonic Poached Pears, April 2017
We had our first mini dinner-party in our new place in London last week, so I decided to make poachedContinue Reading
Weekend Food
We had our first mini dinner-party in our new place in London last week, so I decided to make poachedContinue Reading
All food should be in some way healthy. That much, in this day and age, is pretty much a given. But good food should be so much more than that too: as well as being delicious it should also have a history and a context and an occasion. It should stay in your head.
We had our first mini dinner-party in our new place in London last week, so I decided to make poachedContinue Reading