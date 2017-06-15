Those who know me well know how much I love a chicken Kiev. They’re just one of those perfect, genius dishes that will never go out of fashion in my view, and I can’t help but harp on about them a bit once I get onto the topic. Although they were a popular choice in restaurants in the 70s, they’ve since become such a home cooking classic [only the really poor quality ones deserve to be landed with the cliché tag] that it feels a bit strange to be able to order one when you’re out somewhere fancy – so naturally I leap at the opportunity any time I see one on a menu.

MOZZARELLA & ROSEMARY CHICKEN CUTLETS

Taking inspiration from the restaurant-style Kievs I love so much, and adding a little extra ooziness just because, I recently came up with these very yummy mozzarella, rosemary & chilli breaded chicken cutlets. I would call them Kievs, but that term is somewhat sacrosanct to me, so cutlets it is. Give them a go, I think you’ll love them too.

Serves 2

2 free-range chicken breasts

60g cooking mozzarella (ie, firm rather than wet; often called mozzarella for pizzas)

1 large clove of garlic, peeled & diced

Handful of dried breadcrumbs

Handful of fresh rosemary & parsley

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons of plain flour

25g butter

Chilli flakes

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Preheat your oven to 180°c. Put the flour onto a dinner plate and sprinkle over some salt & pepper. Beat the egg and pour onto a second dinner plate. Tip the breadcrumbs onto a third dinner plate. Cut a slit down the full length of each chicken breast without cutting all the way through. Open each breast out and flatten slightly.

Dice the mozzarella into very small, pea-sized pieces on a chopping board and add the diced garlic, all of the parsley, some rosemary leaves and dice again. Season with salt, pepper & a pinch of chilli flakes then add the butter and bring the mixture into a patty using your hands. Divide the mixture between the two breasts and close the edges of each breast tightly, using cocktail sticks or rosemary twigs to seal the mixture in completely.

Carefully dip each breast first into the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs and transfer to a baking tray. Drizzle with a little olive oil then bake for 45-50 minutes, or until cooked through. If they’re large breasts they may need a few minutes longer, but use a meat thermometer if you’re not sure. Once cooked, dice the remaining rosemary and sprinkle over the top of the cutlets with some chilli flakes. Serve with roasted baby potatoes & sautéed tenderstem broccoli.

Advertisements